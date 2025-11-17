3 Country Songs From 1977 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

The late 1970s boasted some really beautiful country songs, and a lot of them did quite well on the Billboard charts. However, some of those popular country songs, particularly from 1977, did not reach No. 1 on any one chart when they definitely should have. Let’s take a look at a few such songs that deserved way more success than they got.

“Ramblin’ Fever” by Merle Haggard

Remember this classic title track from Merle Haggard’s 1977 album, Ramblin’ Fever? This country tune is such a great piece of work, as is its B-side, “When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again”. Released in May 1977, “Ramblin’ Fever” was a fast hit on the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US and No. 3 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart. Somehow, this Haggard-penned classic didn’t make it to the top.

“Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton

How about this underrated Dolly Parton gem? “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” is a pretty little country-pop tune that dropped early in 1977 and became a fast hit on the charts. A standout track from New Harvest…First Gathering, this song is often considered Parton’s “deliverance” song, following her breakup with longtime musical business partner, Porter Wagoner. Where “I Will Always Love You” was her “breakup” song, “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” showed Parton looking towards a glorious future. This song peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 87 on the Hot 100 chart, but it just narrowly missed hitting No. 1 on any Billboard chart.

“It’s A Cowboy Lovin’ Night” by Tanya Tucker

“It’s A Cowboy Lovin’ Night” by Tanya Tucker came really close to being one of many No. 1 hit country songs in 1977, but it just didn’t quite make it. Released in April 1977, this Ronnie Rogers-penned country song was the second single off Tucker’s album, Ridin’ Rainbows. It made it to No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart, but just barely missed hitting No. 1. It’s a shame, because this song was quite popular for the rest of the year.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock