3 Country Songs From 1996 That Are Ready for a Remake

Even people who aren’t generally fans of country music tend to enjoy the music of the 90s. Some of country music’s best songs came out in that decade, including these three songs. All out in 1996, they are so good, they might sound even better if they were remade today.

“How Was I To Know” by Reba McEntire

Play video

Reba McEntire includes “How Was I To Know” on her What If It’s You album. The positive anthem is written by Stephony Smith, Cathy Majeski, and Sonny Russ.

Videos by American Songwriter

“How Was I To Know” is about expecting a broken heart but finding out life is better after a relationship has ended. The song says, “How was I to know / That I’d be OK / Thought I’d lose it all when you walked away / How was I to know / I would be this strong / I had what it takes all along / How was I to know.”

“Time Marches On” by Tracy Lawrence

Play video

One of Tracy Lawrence’s many No. 1 singles, “Time Marches On” is the title track of Lawrence’s fourth album. Written by Bobby Braddock, “Time Marches On” is a contemplative look at how quickly life passes by.

“I’ve always been interested in time and physics and the ‘what-ifs’ of life,” Braddock explains. “And I just got the idea of writing a song about this family that just spends their whole lifetime in about two minutes and 40 seconds, and put some things in there that we’re not supposed to put in country songs, like dementia.”

“Time Marches On” says, “Sister’s using rouge and clear complexion soap / Brother’s wearing beads and he smokes a lot of dope / Momma is depressed barely makes a sound / Daddy’s got a girlfriend in another town / Bob Dylan sings ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ / And time marches on, time marches on.”

Lawrence received one CMA Award nomination for Single of the Year, and it is for this song.

“Like The Rain” by Clint Black

Play video

“Like The Rain” is on Clint Black’s Greatest Hits project. Written by Black and his frequent collaborator, Hayden Nicholas, “Like The Rain” is about finding long-lasting love.

The song says, “I hear it fallin’ in the night and fillin’ up my mind / All the heaven’s rivers come to light, I see it all unwind / I hear it talkin’ through the trees and on the window pane / When I hear it I just can’t believe, I never liked the rain / Like the rain / I have fallen for you and I know just why, you / Like the rain / Always callin’ for you, I’m fallin’ for you now / Just like the rain.”

Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images