3 Essential, Flag-Waving Southern Rock Songs From the 2000s

The 2000s were a particularly patriotic time for Southern rock. In the aftermath of 9/11, artists took to singing about their country. The three essential Southern rock songs below were all released in this mournful yet celebratory era. It doesn’t get much more flag-waving in contemporary music than these tracks.

[RELATED: 3 Essential and Gritty Southern Rock Songs From the 1980s That Still Pack a Punch]

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“Red White & Blue” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Lynyrd Skynyrd was long known for writing a patriotic anthem. Though they might’ve been more regional prior to 9/11, that tragic event saw them lean heavily into national pride. Take “Red White & Blue”, for example. This 2003 track was straightforward and to the point, painting a picture of the typical American, down south at least.

“My hair’s turnin’ white / My neck’s always been red / My collar’s still blue / We’ve always been here,” they sing. This song didn’t follow the format of many in this era. Instead of heartfelt sentiment, the band aligned themselves with the everyman, becoming a familiar face amidst turmoil.

“This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag” — Charlie Daniels Band

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Charlie Daniels Band’s “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag” is one of many from the Southern rock legend that holds a firm stance of patriotism. “Are you listening to what I said / You’re a coward and a fool / And you broke all of the rules / And you wounded our American pride,” the lyrics read. Shortly after 9/11, this is the exact sentiment that listeners of this genre wanted to hear.

“These colors don’t run, and we’re speaking as one / When we say united we stand / When you mess with one, you mess with us all,” the lyrics read later on in the song, creating a symbol of unified anger. Daniels bottled the patriotism often found in country music with this track and gave it an amped-up appeal via his rock side.

“Still Unbroken” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Moving back to Lynyrd Skynyrd, they have another song befitting this list: “Still Unbroken”. This song is a personal story about overcoming adversity, but several lines make it a nationalistic track. “Never captured, never tamed / Wild horses on the plains / You can call me lost, I call it freedom,” the lyrics read, looping in a sense of patriotism amidst this anthem about perseverance.

“I’m out here on the streets / But I’m standing on my feet / Still alive, still alone, still unbroken,” is a line that could’ve been about anyone in America in 2009; still reeling from 9/11 or struggling to make ends meet in a recession.

(Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images)