3 Country Songs From 1999 That Still Make Me Smile Today

By 1999, country music was wrapping up the legendary decade of country music. So many great country songs were released at the end of the 1990s, including these three. All out in 1999, I can’t help but smile when I hear them today.

“Something Like That” by Tim McGraw

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On Tim McGraw’s A Place In The Sun album is “Something Like That”. “Something Like That” was written by Rick Ferrell and Keith Follesé.

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The chorus says, “She had a suntan line and red lipstick / I worked so hard for that first kiss / And a heart don’t forget something like that.”

“Something Like That” became a five-week, multi-platinum No. 1 single for McGraw. A Place In The Sun remains one of McGraw’s most successful records. The project also includes “Please Remember Me”, “My Best Friend”, and “My Next Thirty Years”, all No. 1 singles for McGraw.

“Lesson In Leavin’” by Jo Dee Messina

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On Jo Dee Messina’s sophomore I’m Alright album is “Lesson In Leavin’”. “Lesson In Leavin’”, a cover of a hit single for Dottie West in 1980, was written by Randy Goodrum and Brent Maher.

The song starts with, “Somebody’s gonna give you a lesson in leavin’ / Somebody’s gonna give you back what you’ve been givin’ / And I hope that I’m around / To watch ’em knock you down.”

“Lesson In Leavin’” isn’t Messina’s only cover song on I’m Alright. She also includes a cover of Jennifer Warnes’ 1979 “I Know A Heartache When I See One” on the record.

“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” by Kenny Chesney

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Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” is likely one of the most popular country songs from 1999, even though it did not reach the top of the charts. The song, written by Jim Collins and Paul Overstreet, appears on Chesney’s Everywhere We Go record.

The chorus says in part, “ She thinks my tractor’s sexy / It really turns her on / She’s always staring at me / While I’m chugging along.“

“There was no gray area with that song,” Chesney concedes to CBS. “Either you loved it, or you hated it. You know what I mean? But it was a great groove.”

“I was smart enough to record that song,” he adds. “But I was smart enough also not to record another one.”

Everywhere We Go also includes “How Forever Feels”, a six-week No. 1 hit for Chesney.

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