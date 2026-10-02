3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Are Impossible Not To Sing Along To

Some songs just know how to get you singing. As soon as they come on, you can feel the melody in your heart. You can feel the words burbling up in your throat, and soon they will soar out of your mouth.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three of those kinds of songs. These are three tunes from back in the day that get us to belt out lyrics. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that are impossible not to sing along to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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Everyone wants to be loved. It’s part of being a human being. We want affection, adoration, and attention. And, well, that’s just what this 1962 song is all about. The Contours created a tune that gets to the most basic human query—does someone love me? Likely wondering the same thing, music fans of all kinds from all over the world have sung along with the band throughout the decades—us, included. It’s really quite remarkable. The track gives all people license to express themselves in a very important way.

“I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March from ‘I Will Follow Him’ (1963)

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There is something about this song that makes people want to sing. And you can include us on that list, too. Little Peggy March’s swelling vocals are enticing. They are welcoming, they feel timeless, and they express a longing that so many of us can relate to. We all need mentors; we all need guidance. We all need heroes. And on this 1963 tune, Little Peggy March puts melody and lyric to that feeling. She does it so well that we can’t help but follow along right with her, note for note.

“Batman Theme” by Neal Hefti from ‘Batman Theme And 11 Other Bat Songs’ (1966)

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Go ahead. We dare you. Just try not to sing along to this song. Just try not to sing about the famous superhero Batman. And just try not to croon along with the frantic rhythm and then familiar beat. Indeed, there is a reason this television theme song raced up the Billboard charts in the mid-1960s. This song was impossible to get out of your head. And it provides the same effect on listeners today!

Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns