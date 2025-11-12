3 Country Songs From the 1950s Your Dad Would Love

Dads like things that are old. Have you seen your dad’s favorite shirt? It’s approximately 1,000 years old. His car? Yes, decades old. It’s just that way. Old, old, old. Old things are sturdy, reliable. If they’ve stuck around this long, they have to be good, right? Well, that’s a theory we wanted to test below.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to dive into three country songs from the 1950s to test their mettle. Why? Well, because we think they’re great and we think your good ol’ dad would love them, too. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1950s your dad would love.

“I Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1956)

Dads walk the line. At least, that’s what they’ll tell you. The truth is all parents have to walk some kind of line in order to raise their kids properly. Sacrifices must be made! But that’s why dads really have a good time when this classic country tune from Johnny Cash comes on. They feel it in their heart, soul. In their bones. Many even feel as if it is their song.

“Long Black Veil” by Lefty Frizzell (Single, 1959)

One of the best songs ever written, this tragic love tune from Lefty Frizzell has long been a favorite amongst country music fans. The tune tells the story of a man who slept with his best friend’s wife. The man is later falsely accused of murdering another person, but his only alibi is his best friend’s wife. But for her honor, he keeps their tryst secret, and he pays the ultimate price. Just incredible stuff. No wonder it’s been covered by the likes of Johnny Cash and Dave Matthews.

“Sixteen Tons” by Tennessee Ernie Ford (Single, 1955)

There are lots of dads out there who work. Day in and day out. Work, work, work. That’s why they can relate to this song, which is all about work. But sometimes things are set up in a way that even with all that work, you can’t get ahead. Oh, the toiling, the never-ending toiling! Well, this tune from Tennessee Ernie Ford sums that all up very well—it hits you in your empathetic, understanding country music-loving heart.

Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock