3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

It’s always fun to go to your favorite watering hole on the weekends. But occasionally, when you walk through the front door, things can seem a little slow inside. Like the energy has died a bit. But that’s where music can come in and change everything around. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that are great at bringing the energy up in any saloon. These are three tunes that know how to galvanize and get things going. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1980s that will get your friends singing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

Work—who needs it, right? Whether you’re talking about the 1970s, 1980s, or 2020s, we can all agree about the weight work puts on our shoulders. Deadlines, bosses, whatever—it can all be so hard. And that’s just what country star Dolly Parton uses to galvanize an audience on this song from the film of the same name. The workday drudgery—it’s no fun. But you know what is? This country track. It opens with one of the greatest first lines ever, too. On it, Parton sings, “Tumble outta bed / And I stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition.“

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson from ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ (1980)

Just seeing the title of this song makes you want to sing along with it. It’s both a testament to the excellent writing and the welcoming performance. Both of those, of course, come from Willie Nelson’s brilliance. We all know what it’s like to be in a car on the highway for an extended period of time. It’s thrilling, and it’s taxing. Nelson sums it up so well on this track. And his warm voice makes it all okay with each rolling lyric.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait from ‘Ocean Front Property’ (1987)

Ah, breakups. They’ve long been the subject of popular songs. And when an artist can use humor to get at the subject—well, then, all the better. It just cuts the tension of the heartbreak. Perhaps better than any other genre, country music knows how to lean on wordplay and comedy to induce a grin in tough times. For a great example of this, look no further than George Strait’s 1987 track, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”. Even the title gets you to laugh (and then sing along).

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images