3 Rock Songs From 1982 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Word for Word Today

The music of the 1980s will always be distinct. Among the many great rock songs in the 1980s are these three singles. All out in 1982, it’s likely that every 80s kid still knows them word for word today.

“Crimson And Clover” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

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“Crimson And Clover” is Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ second hit single. It follows “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll”, the band’s first No. 1 hit. Both songs are from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ sophomore I Love Rock ’N’ Roll record. “Crimson And Clover” was written by Tommy James and Peter Lucia. It was first released in 1968 by Tommy James and the Shondells.

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But it’s Jett’s version that most people remember. “Crimson And Clover” says, “Ah, now when she comes walkin’ over / Now I’ve been waitin’ to show her / Crimson and clover / Over and over / Yeah, if I’m not such a sweet thing / I wanna do everything / What a beautiful feelin’ / Crimson and clover / Over and over.”

“Even The Nights Are Better” by Air Supply

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One of the most successful rock ballads from the early 80s, “Even The Nights Are Better” is on Air Supply’s Now And Forever record. The song was written by J. L. Wallace, Kenneth Bell, and Terry Skinner.

A four-week No. 1 single, “Even The Nights Are Better” says, “I used to think I was tied to a heartache / That was the heartbreak / But now that I’ve found you / Even the nights are better / Now that we’re here together / Even the nights are better / Since I found you, oh / Even the days are brighter / When someone you love’s beside you / Even the nights are better / Since I found you.”

“Caught Up In You” by 38 Special

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38 Special’s first No. 1 single, “Caught Up In You” is on Special Forces, the band’s fifth studio album. “Caught Up In You” was written by Survivor’s Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan, along with 38 Special’s Jeff Carlisi and Don Barnes. It is their first big hit since “Hold On Loosely” came out in 1981.

“Caught Up In You” says, “I’m so caught up in you / Little girl / That I never did suspect that I’d be / So caught up in you / Little girl / That I never wanna get myself free / And baby it’s true / You’re the one / Who caught me, baby you taught me / How good it could be.”

Special Forces also includes “You Keep Runnin’ Away”, one of 38 Special’s biggest hits.

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