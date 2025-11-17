Legendary Heavy Metal Frontman Says His Ultimate Goal Is for Band’s Farewell Concert To Happen in Space

Often considered one of the Big Four of thrash metal, Megadeth was placed alongside Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica. While thrilled to be standing alongside such legendary heavy metal groups, Dave Mustaine had a deeper connection with Metallica. Before he took the stage with Megadeth, Mustaine was the lead guitarist for Metallica during the early 1980s. Loving the career he produced over the decades, Mustaine watched his career start to slow down after Megadeth announced their final album. And when discussing the best way to retire, the musician hoped for one last show in space.

There have been many artists and musicians who have had some pretty wild ideas when it comes to concerts. From fire to explosions, bands continued to enhance the concert experience. But for Mustaine, he wanted to take it to a different atmosphere completely. “I hope we’ll be playing up in space.”

While trying to plan and execute a concert in space might be literally impossible at this time, Mustaine wanted more than a ticket to space. “I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I’m not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the Moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool. I saw they sent up a bunch of celebrities into space and I thought, ‘Well, if them, why not me?’”

Dave Mustaine Believes Space Travel Is Right Around The Corner

The celebrities Mustaine was talking about included William Shatner, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and more. They have all shot into space thanks to companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

Knowing that technology still needed to advance before a concert could happen on the moon, Mustaine had complete faith in people like Elon Musk. “I’m just watching how that all progresses. I know Elon Musk and Richard Branson were working on interstellar travel. I think people are going to be traveling to space a lot sooner than you think.”

In January, Megadeth will release their final self-titled album before hitting the road for one last tour. Making the end of Megadeth’s legacy, Mustaine promised, “I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

Knowing emotions will be high come that final concert, Mustaine only asked for fans to be part of it. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.”

