3 Country Songs From the 1980s Your Mom Would Love

It’s unlikely that anyone would dub the 1980s as a golden age of country music. A golden age of rock? Maybe. Rap? Sure. But country? Likely not. But that doesn’t mean that the decade was devoid of great country songs—not by a long shot. And it’s those songs we wanted to highlight here today.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to examine three country songs from the 1980s that are not only great but that have also stood the test of time. How do we know that? Well, we know these songs are loved by all, including moms. Those perfect souls! Indeed, these are three country songs from the 80s that we know your mom would love!

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 and Odd Jobs’ (1980)

In December of 1980, when the movie 9 To 5 came out, it gave many people a rallying cry. The American workday is hard, even suffocating. WHO NEEDS IT!? And country star Dolly Parton summed that angry feeling up well on this track, too, which opens with one of the greatest first lyrics ever: “Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition.” Parton made a lot of working-class people feel better about their situation with this composition. Moms, especially!

“Seven Year Ache” by Rosanne Cash from ‘Seven Year Ache’ (1981)

Relationships are hard. Marriage can be, too. Sometimes it just simply doesn’t work out. And that’s what this track from Rosanne Cash is all about. The difficulty and the breakup. Sometimes it’s a function of time. People grow apart. Things change. And Cash, who is the daughter of iconic country star Johnny, summed it all up perfectly here. No wonder the track was a crossover hit, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

Originally recorded by Gwen McCrae in 1972, the great country star Willie Nelson cut his own version a decade later in 1982. Not only is Nelson a great songwriter, but even when he doesn’t pen the track, he offers such a great touch and tone that it often becomes a classic anyway. We always want to hear that we’re on someone else’s mind. And Nelson makes that feeling feel warm on this classic offering.

Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage