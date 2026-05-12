‘American Idol’ Finalist Keyla Richardson Gives Emotional Finale Performance of “I Won’t Give Up” With Jason Mraz

Keyla Richardson has held our attention on the 24th season of American Idol since day one. A music teacher and single mother, Richardson has a passion for music that inspires and the pipes to back it up.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Pensacola native first wowed judges with her initial performance of Pink’s “Glitter In The Air” during her audition. Since then, she’s performed hits by The Cranberries, Christina Perri, and The Lion King soundtrack.

During Hollywood Week, the singer performed Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up”, a song that speaks of perseverance and determination.

Earlier this week, in a video uploaded to social media, the Season 24 contestant learned she would be performing with Mraz in a duet during the American Idol finale. Then, in a special “full circle moment,” Richardson and Mraz performed “I Won’t Give Up” together on the American Idol stage.

Richardson was eliminated after making it to the Top 3 on American Idol. Following her elimination, contestant Hannah Harper took the winning title, putting contestant Jordan McCullough in second place.

Jason Mraz Says “I Won’t Give Up” Can Be About Anything

When talking about why she chose “I Won’t Give Up” for Hollywood Week, Richardson revealed that her decision was definitely personally inspired.

“I chose that song because it speaks to my life,” she shared. “Never give up. You know, that’s my motto. I don’t believe in giving up. There was a point in my life I wanted to, but I didn’t, and I’m so glad I didn’t.”

Jason Mraz served as a mentor during Season 13 of American Idol and as a duet partner for Season 17 contestants Walker Burroughs and Ashley Hess. Mraz is a successful recording artist with two Grammys under his belt. Having penned iconic hits like “I’m Yours”, Mraz has become an iconic figure of modern songwriting.

In “I Won’t Give Up”, Mraz is singing about a relationship. However, as he shared in 2012, the song can really be applied to any situation.

“Though ‘I Won’t Give Up’ was written about a relationship, it’s not exclusive to a relationship,” Mraz shared of the song in a CNN interview. “It can be about coaching your soccer team to a victory, or it can be about losing five pounds. There’s no dream too big or too small, every one of us has something that’s worth fighting for.”

Fans can rewatch Richardson’s performance with Mraz on Disney+ or when American Idol premieres on Hulu tomorrow.

Photo by: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images