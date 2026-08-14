3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Hardcore Fans Love More Than Casual Listeners

These 1990s country songs are beloved by genre superfans, but casual listeners would do well to revisit them. If you are looking to revamp your knowledge of this era of country music, check out the three songs below. They won’t disappoint, delivering that nostalgia we yearn for.

[RELATED: Garth Brooks Had the Idea for This 1991 Hit After Running Into His High School Sweetheart]

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Let Her Lie” — Daryle Singletary

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“And in the glare of the morning sun / She swore I was her only one / And I let her lie,” the lyrics read in Daryle Singletary’s “I Let Her Lie. This track is his signature song, but remains unknown to many casual country fans. Although it’s not well known to modern listeners, it’s a 1990s country song that warrants a revisit.

This song has everything you’d want out of a great country song. The lyrics are sentimental and emotional. “‘Cause the truth was too hard to handle / And I couldn’t bear to lose that girl,” he sings in the chorus, dragging the listener down with him into heartbreak. Singletary plays with the titular line throughout the song, telling a robust and moving story.

“New Way Home” — K.T. Oslin

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This 1990s country pop song is magical. It transports you somewhere else for a moment with immense throwback appeal. Living somewhere between classic country and belting pop, this song deserves more love from listeners in both genres.

“Slowly I’m healin’ / Broken hearts take a little time / But now that I’m feelin’ stronger / Well, it’s time I changed one last pattern of mine,” she sings in this very ’90s track. K.T. Oslin’s vocals are rich; they sit in the listener’s chest and reverberate around. Listening to this song is a full-bodied experience as the story appeals to the mind and the performance settles in your bones.

“Lipstick Promises” — George Ducas

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“You told me / I was all you’d ever need / You said my love / Would always be enough / Your scarlet kisses on my skin / Fooled me til the end,” George Ducas sings in “Lipstick Promises”. Country music often revolves around a titular phrase or a theme. This 1990s hit does just that, leading the listener on a path towards the title line.

“Every single word you said / Every drop-dead shade of red / Were just lipstick promises,” he sings when we finally get there. It’s one of those country songs with writing that scratches an itch.

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)