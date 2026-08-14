Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1975

Many a baby boomer audiophile got to enjoy the unique mainstream pop tunes that loaded up radio back in 1975. So much good music came out that very year. And if you were around to hear them drop, I bet you still remember the following three killer tunes specifically. Let’s revisit some pop gems, shall we?

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian from ‘Between The Lines’

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This soft rock classic from singer-songwriter Janis Ian has stood the test of time quite beautifully. Released in July 1975, “At Seventeen” hit quite a few young people in the gut. The song is an anthem of sorts for those who feel like outcasts, particularly in high school. “At Seventeen” would earn Ian a Grammy Award and make it all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” by B. J. Thomas from ‘Reunion’

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“(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” by B. J. Thomas is a fun little countrypolitan tune that took the pop charts by storm back in 1975. This song initially debuted at the very bottom of the Hot 100 before rising up to No. 1 just two months later.

Fun fact: At the time, this song boasted the longest title of any song to top the Hot 100.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell from ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

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A country song in 1975 hit the pop charts again, this time with a bit of symphonic pop flavor. “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell was virtually inescapable back in 1975, and it was a radio favorite across country and pop stations. Today, it’s basically Campbell’s signature song. And listeners loved it a lot, leading the song to reach No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Singles chart. Yee haw!

“Jive Talkin’” by Bee Gees from ‘Main Course’

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Funk and disco were still popular in 1975, and many a baby boomer pop fan got to enjoy this jam by Bee Gees that year. “Jive Talkin’” was a smash hit on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart. At the time, “Jive Talkin’” was considered Bee Gees’ comeback song, and it’s difficult to disagree with that.

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