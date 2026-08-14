4 Songs From the 1960s That Made You Wish You Lived in a Big City

Popular music caters to the lowest common denominator of the public’s taste and experiences. And in the 1960s, the vast majority of Americans were living in urban areas rather than rural ones. Consequently, there was a lot of music to come out of this decade that had to do with city living, whether in the generic sense or somewhere specific.

For those who found themselves in the American minority, living in rural farmland and small communities in flyover states, listening to songs like these 1960s hits was enough to pine for a life spent in the big city, surrounded by tall buildings and many people.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Downtown” by Petula Clark

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British singer Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” was an overt celebration of city living, encouraging the listener to abandon their troubles and enjoy themselves in the heart of the city. “Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city / Linger on the sidewalk where the neon signs are pretty / How can you lose? / The lights are much brighter there / You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares / So, go downtown.”

“Summer In The City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

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One negative aspect about living in the city is that when it’s hot, it’s very hot, thanks to a plethora of heat-reflecting surfaces like steel, asphalt, and concrete. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s 1966 hit “Summer In The City” is a reminder to keep holding out for when the sun goes down, because that’s when cities really come alive. “But at night, it’s a different world / Go out and find a girl / Come on, come on, and dance all night.”

“Dancing In The Street” by Martha Reeves And The Vandellas

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Small-town and countryside music fans had plenty of cities to pine over while listening to Martha Reeves And The Vandellas’ 1960s hit “Dancing In The Street”, including Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Motor City, and Los Angeles. For everyone outside of city limits, they just had to imagine what summertime might look like with everyone “swingin’ and swayin’” in the street.

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” by The Monkees

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Sometimes, a song will make the listener wish they lived in the city because of the negative commentary on where they actually live, like the suburbs. The Monkees’ “Pleasant Valley Sunday”, written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, was a tongue-in-cheek critique of cookie-cutter suburban life. Listening back to this track in a ticky-tacky house of one’s own would likely make them wish they could live in the eccentric, bohemian city streets.

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