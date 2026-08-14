3 Forgotten Rock Hits Even 80s Kids Don’t Remember

It’s impossible to remember every song you loved in your life. There are countless tracks you’ve bobbed your head to, seemingly infinite tunes that you’ve enjoyed along the way throughout your music-loving existence.

But sometimes it’s important to stop and remember where you’ve been and what you’ve heard. That’s just what we wanted to do here below. Indeed, these are three forgotten rock hits even 80s kids don’t remember.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pac-Man Fever” by Buckner & Garcia from ‘Pac-Man Fever’ (1982)

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Remember arcades? The world needs more arcades! More authentic arcades. And any authentic one will have a Pac-Man game cabinet. The craze around the digital creation was so massive back in the day that people were garnering hit songs based on the title. Indeed, Buckner & Garcia’s 1982 single hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s an ode to the video game Pac-Man. With its ghosts, pellets, and big yellow hero. While this song isn’t in the musical lexicon today, it certainly was in the early 1980s.

“What About Me” by Moving Pictures from ‘Days Of Innocence’ (1981)

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In the depths of our souls, we’re always asking the same question. What about me? As human beings, we’re weak, frail. We need help, we need love and care. We need people to watch out for us. And that’s just what the band Moving Pictures highlights on this hit single from the early 1980s. With signature synths and swelling vocals, the group wonders how they each fit into the cruel world and if anyone is paying attention. We all know what this pained query can feel like. Yes: What about me?

“Rock On” by Michael Damian from ‘Where Do We Go from Here’ (1989)

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Did somebody say rock music? Well, this 1989 track from Michael Damian wants to get right into it. The title demands that you pay attention to the genre and that you let it wash over you. When it comes to rock music, there is an appreciation for the sound, but there is also a demand that fans lift it up or even honor it. It’s a movement, after all. And Damian uses that to his advantage on this popular track from the end of the decade.

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