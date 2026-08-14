3 Classic Rock Songs That Celebrate the Joy of Rock and Roll

The only thing better than a classic rock and roll song might be a song that celebrates rock and roll. Fortunately, the genre has plenty of songs that do just that, including these three songs, which are still pretty incredible today.

“Old Time Rock And Roll” by Bob Seger

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Bob Seger released “Old Time Rock And Roll” in 1979. The song was written by George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III, with Seger later revealing he should have received credit for the lyrics as well.

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“Old Time Rock And Roll” says, “Don’t try to take me to a disco / You’ll never even get me out on the floor / In ten minutes I’ll be late for the door / I like that old-time rock and roll / Still like that old-time rock ‘n’ roll / That kind of music just soothes the soul / I reminisce about the days of old / With that old-time rock and roll.”

“It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me” by Billy Joel

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In 1980, Billy Joel had a No. 1 single with “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”. The song, written by Joel, is on his Glass Houses record.

“It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me” says, “What’s the matter with the clothes I’m wearing, can’t you tell that your tie’s too wide? / Maybe I should buy some old tab collars, welcome back to the age of jive / Where have you been hiding out lately, honey / You can’t dress trashy ’til you spend a lot of money / Everybody’s talking ’bout the new sound / Funny, but it’s still rock and roll to me.”

“Rock And Roll” by Led Zeppelin

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On Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, appropriately called Led Zeppelin IV, is “Rock And Roll”. The song was written by band members John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant.

According to Plant, “Rock And Roll” became a bit of a tribute to the genre.

“We just thought rock and roll needed to be taken on again,” he says. “I was finally in a really successful band, and we felt it was time for actually kicking ass. It wasn’t an intellectual thing, ’cause we didn’t have time for that—we just wanted to let it all come flooding out. It was a very animal thing, a hellishly powerful thing, what we were doing.”

“Rock And Roll” says, “It’s been a long time since I rock-and-rolled / It’s been a long time since I did the Stroll / Ooh, let me get it back, let me get it back / Let me get it back, baby, where I come from / It’s been a long time, been a long time / Been a long lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely time.”

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