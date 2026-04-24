3 Country Songs From the 1990s That You Still Know by Heart, No Matter How Long It’s Been

Some would argue that the best country songs in history were released in the 1990s. While that’s a bold stance to take, one could make a strong argument for the decade being the genre’s pinnacle. At the very least, it was a high point in country history. After all, many 90s country songs embedded themselves into the memories of listeners three decades ago and are still there today.

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The songs on this list aren’t just near-perfect representations of country music in the 1990s. They’re also songs that, no matter how long it has been since you heard them, you still know almost every word. More than that, you’ll likely find that you are compelled to sing along when you press play on any of the certified bangers below.

[RELATED: 3 of the Most Unforgettable One-Liners That 1990s Country Ever Gave Us]

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” – John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery cut some of the sweetest country love songs of the 1990s. “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That” sit at the top of the list. However, this humorous uptempo number carved itself into our memories more deeply than any other. Just click play and see if you can resist singing along with the chorus that seems like it would leave your tongue in knots. For those of us who cranked this one on the radio and CMT, it’s just muscle memory.

“No One Else on Earth” – Wynonna Judd

After being half of one of the most successful duos in country music history, Wynonna Judd embarked on a solo career in the early 1990s with a string of memorable songs. “No One Else on Earth” was her third solo single and third consecutive chart-topper. More than 30 years later, it’s easy to see why it spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1992.

Even if it has been decades since you’ve heard Judd belt this all-timer, when the chorus hits, you’ll be singing along with her.

“Friends in Low Places” – Garth Brooks

This song was one of many from Garth Brooks to top the country charts in the 1990s. It stayed at No. 1 for four weeks and won Single of the Year from the ACM and the CMA. More importantly, it was all over country radio at the time. That gave this immortal earworm the chance to take up residency in the memories of fans everywhere.

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