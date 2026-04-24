Things Got Emotional Backstage During Jelly Roll’s Grand Ole Opry Induction Night: Take a Look

Although each country singer has their own unique style and voice, they all share one common goal – to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Much like becoming a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, gaining entry into the Opry is a historic moment for any person looking to leave their mark on country music. And for Jelly Roll, that milestone came in March when he was inducted as the newest member. While the night featured a performance from Jelly Roll, new footage shows how overcome he was during the ceremony.

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Thanks to the Opry, fans of Jelly Roll are seeing a different side to his induction night. In the video shared on Instagram, the singer walked through the halls as those around celebrated his monumental night. Even before taking the stage, Jelly Roll appeared nervous when seeing the massive crowd waiting for him. And to welcome him to the stage was none other than Lainey Wilson.

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Jelly Roll Gives All The Thanks And Glory To “God”

Much like Jelly Roll, Wilson traveled to Nashville with nothing but a dream. That dream led both singers to dominate the charts and add their names to the history of country music. Speaking to fans, Wilson insisted, “There are some people in this business who are great singers, some people who are great songwriters and storytellers, and every once in a while somebody comes along who is something even bigger than that. They are a voice for people who feel like they don’t have one. And that’s exactly who Jelly Roll is. Your love for Jesus Christ radiates from you, and I’m so proud of you.”

Shedding more than a few tears throughout the night, Jelly Roll joked that he suffered from what he called a “cry headache.” Not able to control his emotions, the singer simply took a moment to collect himself before stepping into one of the biggest nights of his career.

Highlighting his journey from convicted felon to award-winning country singer, Jelly Roll offered himself little praise. Instead, he pointed to his faith. “Some stories only God can write. This is truly a God story. I talk a lot more about him now because I’m getting a lot closer to him and I recognize that.”

Even with the night a celebration of Jelly Roll, he concluded, “I don’t deserve this, I don’t deserve the grace God gave me, but I think that’s the best part, right? And yet he gives it all the time.”

For Jelly Roll, the induction was a deeply personal moment rooted in faith and redemption. As he continues his rise, the night stands as a reminder of just how far his journey has taken him.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)