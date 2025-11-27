3 Country Songs From the Last 10 Years That Are Perfect for Your Thanksgiving Playlist

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for everything in life, both big and small. Whether the Thanksgiving celebration is a big family gathering or a small, intimate dinner at home, these three country songs are perfect for any Thanksgiving playlist.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Thought About You” by Tim McGraw

“Thought About You” was released by Tim McGraw in 2019. Although not on an album at the time, “Thought About You” was later included on the deluxe version of McGraw’s 2020 Here On Earth record.

Written by Brad Warren and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers, along with Lee Thomas Miller, the song is about being grateful for sweet memories. “Thought About You” says, “I thought about songs that make us feel better / I thought about faith that ties it all together / I thought about now, then thought about forever / I thought about fire and how we walked through it / The times I got it right, the times I blew it / I thought about real, I thought about good, I thought about true / And I thought about you.”

“Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Nobody But You” is a sweet love song by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Tommy Lee James, the song is on Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country record.

“Nobody But You” says, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

“Nobody But You” was released in 2020, one year before Shelton and Stefani got married.

“The more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton says (via Songfacts). “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life. And I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it – because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

“How Great Thou Art” by Carrie Underwood

“How Great Thou Art” wasn’t a single by Carrie Underwood. But it is one of her more popular songs about faith. Underwood includes the hymn on her 2021 My Savior album.

The song says, “O Lord my God / When I in awesome wonder / Consider all the works / Thy hands have made / I see the stars / I hear the rolling thunder / Thy power throughout / The universe displayed / Then sings my soul / My Savior God, to Thee / How great Thou art / How great Thou art.”

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images