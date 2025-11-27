3 Classic Rock Songs To Listen to With Your Morning Coffee

When sipping your morning coffee, you may experience a gamut of emotions. Perhaps you’re still tired from the night before, and all you can do is simply wake up. Or maybe you want to feel something transcendent as the caffeine takes hold. Maybe you’re looking for some inspiration.

Whatever the case may be, the morning coffee ritual is sacred. Below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs that just might make yours that much better. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs perfect to listen to with your morning coffee.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’ (1975)

Maybe your coffee break is especially long. Maybe your morning coffee can go for 15, 30, or even 60 minutes. If that’s the case, then you need a long, trippy, thoughtful track. Enter: Pink Floyd. The British-born rock group knew how to get in the minds of their audiences and show them both how to open them wider and let more greatness in. That just might be the perfect mood for the morning coffee hour.

“We Are the Champions” by Queen from ‘News Of The World’ (1977)

Sometimes when you’re sipping your morning Joe, all you want to feel is on top of the world. And that’s the very purpose of this track—to make you feel like a champion, a winner, the top dog. So, enjoy this rock track from the band Queen and remember that you, too, can win the race, achieve the high marks, and scale the mountain!

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

For as strange and dark and even brooding as this song can be, it’s a banger. It’s one you want to sing at the top of your lungs and feel as if your words can reach the sky. Chris Cornell and the newly inducted Hall of Fame rock band Soundgarden hit the nail on the head. This song makes you feel exultant and singular all at once. That was the power of grunge—big, bold, and personal. Perfect for the coffee hour.

Photo by Storm Thorgerson/Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment