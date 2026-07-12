3 Country Songs That Brought the Vietnam War Era Into the Honky-Tonk

During the Vietnam War era, protest songs usually fell under the folk or rock umbrella. Country music rarely dished out songs that touched on the war during the time, but a few musicians opted to make their thoughts and opinions known in the country music genre. Let’s take a look at just a few country songs from the Vietnam War era that touched on the conflict, shall we?

“Dear Uncle Sam” by Loretta Lynn from ‘I Like ‘Em County’ (1966)

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“When he got that call from you / You said you really need him / But you don’t need him like I do.”

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This poignant song from the ever-fearless Loretta Lynn is probably the most well-known country song about the Vietnam War released during the Vietnam War era. In “Dear Uncle Sam”, Lynn’s narrator laments the fact that her husband has been drafted. She begs the US government (“Uncle Sam”) to spare his life. Lynn wrote the song herself, and it became a No. 4 hit on the Hot Country Singles chart in the US.

“Vietnam Blues” by Dave Dudley from ‘There’s A Star-Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere’ (1966)

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“You see I was on orders to Vietnam little old place just north to Saigon / Had about an hour to catch myself a plane / So all I mean to say is I don’t like dyin’ either but man I ain’t gonna crawl.”

Dave Dudley was considered by many to be the “godfather” of truck-driving country tunes. So, naturally, listeners were surprised when he decided to record a song that was directly about the Vietnam War. And that very song was written by none other than a young Kris Kristofferson. “Vietnam Blues” takes a more nuanced stance on the war than many other songs from the time. It laments the draft and the war as a whole. But the narrator in question can’t help but sympathize with American soldiers. “Vietnam Blues” was a No. 12 hit on the US country chart.

“Hello Vietnam” by Johnnie Wright from ‘Hello Vietnam’ (1965)

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“Goodbye my darling, Hello Vietnam / A hill to take a battle to be won.”

This early entry on our list of country songs about the Vietnam War takes a pro-war stance. And it apparently resonated with country fans and the director of Full Metal Jacket alike. “Hello Vietnam” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart. It was also famously used in the opening scenes of the 1987 Stanley Kubrick war film.

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