3 Country Songs That Sound Nothing Like Country

Country music is becoming an increasingly crossover genre. From artists trying their hand at country to country artists looking outside their niche, what makes a country song a country song is a hard thing to pin down these days. The three songs below were major contributors to that movement. These country hits sound very little like country, yet they’re still connected to the genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watching Dolly Parton Put Her Own Spin on Glen Campbell’s Signature Song Is Pure 1970s Magic]

“High Horse” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves leaned into her pop crossover appeal with “High Horse.” This country hit features disco elements that set it apart from the rest of the genre. The references to cowboy-esque imagery and Musgraves’ twang are really the only two things keeping this song in the country space.

Musgraves has always been a country artist with footholds in the pop world. She’s never been afraid to buck norms. But, with this song, she all but abandoned the country tradition—albeit to beautiful results. Sometimes you have to ignore precedent to access something revolutionary. Musgraves proved she knew that well with “High Horse.”

“Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” borrows elements from hip-hop. Hunt helped to establish the sound of modern country, which almost always has a pop appeal. His discography helped do this overall, but “Body Like A Back Road” was particularly influential.

This song features one of the best kitschy country idioms ever. Many country songs are about small-town appeal and love, but rarely are they used in conjunction with each other in this way. Hunt uses the small-town notion of knowing every curve of a back road to evoke the familiarity that builds among lovers. It’s arguably the perfect use of country tongue-in-cheek lyrics, encapsulating two ideas at once.

“80s Mercedes” by Maren Morris

Like Musgraves, Maren Morris is a country singer who abides by pop rules. She’s always been known for her crossover appeal, but she really hit the nail on the head with “80s Mercedes.” This retro track has all the makings of a perfect pop hit and a country staple. It understandably became a fan favorite of Morris’ and helped her become a household name.

“80s Mercedes” has very little connection to country music other than Morris’ vocals. It’s a pop song through and through. Its country affiliations are mostly in name only.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)