Bruce Hornsby Debuts New Song From Upcoming Album Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Plus a New Music Video

Bruce Hornsby recently announced plans to release a new studio album titled Indigo Park on April 3. The 10-track collection includes collaborations with late Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, and late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hornsby has now debuted a second advance single from Indigo Park, a joyful, World Music-flavored tune titled “Ecstatic.” The song features backing vocals by Raitt, whose collaborative relationship with Hornsby dates back to 1991. Bruce played piano on Bonnie’s memorable hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

[RELATED: Bruce Hornsby Announces New Album, ‘Indigo Park,’ Featuring Final Collaboration with the Late Bob Weir, Plus Bonnie Raitt & More]

According to a press release, “Ecstatic” was inspired by “a spirited chant” Hornsby heard for many years as the parent of an Amateur Athletic Union basketball player.

Lyrically, the song finds Bruce reflecting on the exhilarating feelings that “accompany a ‘peak’ experience,” such as “climbing a mountain, cresting a wave, or the euphoria of playing a gig that achieves transcendence.”

Coinciding with the release of “Ecstatic,” a companion music video has premiered on Hornsby’s official YouTube channel. Bruce recruited members of the Louisiana State University Tigers women’s basketball team to star in the clip. The video, which was filmed on the LSU campus, features the athletes taking turns showing off some dance moves.

Hornsby is a longtime basketball player and a huge hoops fan. In addition, his son Keith is a one-time LSU shooting guard who now serves as a graduate assistant for the university’s men’s team.

More About ‘Indigo Park’

Indigo Park also features “Might As Well Be Me, Florinda,” a song on which Hornsby collaborated with Weir in 2025. The Grateful Dead singer/guitarist passed away in January 2026. The tune features lyrics written by Hunter, who died in 2019.

Hunter also wrote the lyrics for another song on Indigo Park, “Alabama.” Hornsby, of course, has a close connection with the Grateful Dead, having been a touring member from 1990 to 1992.

In a press release, Indigo Park is described as a collection of songs “that oscillate between extremes—light and dark, memory and fantasy, calm and rage, doubt and certainty.” The album also features contributions from Hornsby’s longtime band, The Noisemakers, as well as bassist Pino Palladino, guitarist Blake Mills, and drummer Chris Dave.

The album can be pre-ordered now and is available on CD and vinyl LP. The first advance single released from Indigo Park was the title track. A music video featuring Bruce performing the tune can be viewed on his official YouTube channel.

Hornsby’s 2026 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Hornsby and The Noisemakers will mount a U.S. tour in support of Indigo Park later in 2026. Bruce has just announced nearly 30 additional shows scheduled during the summer and fall.

The trek kicks off on April 9 in Cincinnati, and the newly announced dates span from a July 24 concert in Morristown, New Jersey, through an October 17 performance in Newport News, Virginia.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit BruceHornsby.com for more information.

(Photo by David McClister; Photo by Ken Friedman)