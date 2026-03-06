Country Singer Forced to Cancel Tour Following Horrific Crash

Wanting to make the most out of 2026, JD Graham already announced a massive tour that would take him all over the United States and Europe. If that wasn’t enough, the country singer also spent time in the studio, putting the final touches on his upcoming album. With 2026 having the makings of becoming a milestone year for the singer, it all came to a halt when Graham sustained a broken back and neck in a horrific car crash.

With a team of doctors around him, Graham prepared for the long road to recovery. Having to turn his focus to his own health, he shared a post announcing the cancellation of his tour. “The entire European tour is canceled and all American dates are canceled through May at which time I will reassess what I am able to do.”

Proving how much he loved entertaining fans, Graham didn’t even want to take the year off to recover. Hoping to get back to the stage during the summer, he added, “I have to take this day by day and I’m not sure yet what that looks like and I ask for your patience as I don’t know where this goes at this point.”

JD Graham Releases New Album After Car Crash

Before Graham announced the cancellation, he took a moment to thank fans for their ongoing support. “I am so grateful for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for bringing me through this accident. I am overwhelmed by the generosity and outpouring of support from so many people.” Graham revealed, “I am out of the hospital and have an extremely long recovery. I’m honestly not sure if/when I can get back to touring and connecting with you lovely folks as my future looks so different.”

Narrowly escaping death, Graham urged fans to take a moment and “hug your friends and family.” He continued, “I truly love all of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this.”

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, Graham decided to end his message on a high note, releasing his newest album, Uppers & Downers. And the reasoning – “I didn’t want it just sitting in a Dropbox folder. Please give it a listen and share with your friends.”

Setting up a GoFundMe to help support Graham’s medical bills and recovery, fans already donated nearly $70,000. In a recent update, he once again praised fans for their generosity. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being there for me. Your kindness, encouragement, and compassion mean the world to me.”

