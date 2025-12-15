3 Country Songs Your Dad Likes To Sing With His Friends

There is something about country music that just resonates with dads. Maybe it’s the traditional aspect of the stuff—the reliability, the dependability. Maybe it’s the fact that the genre has long, deep roots that go back a century or more. But whatever the reason, dads just love it.

That’s exactly what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to showcase three country songs dads love. Not only that, but these are three tunes that we bet your dad loves to sing out loud with a few of his closest friends. These are three country songs we know your dad loves to belt out with buds.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

All dads want is to be home. They want to be on the couch, free from obligation, relaxing after a good day. That’s it. So, when they hear a song about roads taking them home—well, it’s game on! Not only do dads love this song so much, but they will sing it aloud for anyone to hear or sing along with them. It’s dad science.

“I Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1956)

Dads love Johnny Cash. They like to think that if things had gone a little differently, then maybe they would be the deep-voiced singer on that stage singing about rings of fire or lines to walk. Alas, let it be for o’ Johnny. But just because they aren’t Johnny Cash doesn’t mean they can’t sing a few of his songs in a garage on a summer evening, right?

“Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show from ‘O.C.M.S.’ (2004)

There is just something so exciting and fun about singing the line: “So rock me, mama, like a wagon wheel / Rock me, mama, any way you feel / Hey, mama, rock me.” That’s why if you get a group of dads together in a pub or tavern, and they get a beer or two in them, you’ll hear them belt out these lyrics until the cows come home. It makes dads feel as if they’re connected to the past—so, let them be under the spell if for just one more chorus!

