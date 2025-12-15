3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Ralph Edwards

Ralph Edwards is vying for the crown on season 28 of The Voice! The 30-year-old singer will be competing for the NBC series’ title as part of Snoop Dogg’s team.

Edwards immediately made his name known when he earned a four-chair turn with his Blind Audition. While all four coaches was Edwards on their team after his performance of Journey’s “Lights,” the singer selected Snoop as his coach.

The Battle Round came next, and Edwards beat teammate Jerrell Melton following their performance of Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

In the Knockouts, Edwards’ cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Dive” secured him a win over Kenny Iko.

Edwards continued to impress during the Playoffs. His performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You” was so go that Snoop selected him as his team’s finalist.

Ahead of the finale, read on to learn three facts about Edwards.

He’s Always Loved Music

Edwards told Your Central Valley that he began singing when he was just 3. He started pursuing his passion more seriously in high school, during which time he competed at the local fair.

“It’s surreal. It’s crazy. It’s beautiful,” Edwards told the outlet of making it onto the show. “They turned on all the lights and stuff, and you get to see it all lit up. And you just see a big old sign that says The Voice, and you’ve only seen that on TV until now.”

He Previously Auditioned for The Voice 11 Times

Edwards’ journey to The Voice‘s season 28 finale was not an easy one. He previously auditioned for the series 11 times before finding success on his 12th attempt.

“I never had a plan B. I stood in that 4,000-person line when I was 17 years old. It was me and my mom,” he told The Fresno Bee. “I had so much respect for The Voice because they humbled me. They told me no right away.”

He’s Part of a Band

Over the last few years, Edwards has been fronting the Fresno-based band Vibe Check. The group has found some local success, even opening up for Ludacris at one point.

“Fresno is a fun crowd. I love feeding into that crowd,” he told The Fresno Bee of performing with the band. “So, every time I got a chance to get on stage and sing for people that was just one step closer to my dream.”

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC