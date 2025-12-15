Sammy Hagar on Why His Las Vegas Residency Is a “Dream Come True for an Elderly Rock Star”

Having spent decades in the music industry, Sammy Hagar knows what it takes to be a rock star. Aside from being in groups like Montrose and Van Halen, the rocker produced a promising solo career with albums like Red Voodoo and Life Roast. But with all that time in the spotlight comes a great deal of knowledge. And recently, Hagar discussed his new Las Vegas residency and how performing in Sin City easily beats life on the road.

Helming numerous tours throughout his career, Hagar understood the toll the road took on a person. But when it came to Las Vegas, the singer could enjoy the experience of touring without the travel, packing, and dingy hotels.

Discussing the difference between a world tour and Las Vegas, Hagar explained, “It’s a dream come true for an elderly rock star that still wants to perform, because the hardest part of doing a tour and playing shows is not the show itself. It’s the packing up and moving into hotels, travel, travel, travel, running around. You get to the show late. Some days you don’t even have time to have a good meal.”

Las Vegas Helped “Preserve” Sammy Hagar’s Touring Career

Although most fans see the glamour of touring life, with parties, companionship, and stardom, the loneliness of the road can eventually get to the person. With Hagar turning 78 in October, the singer looked to experience touring without the stress of traveling. And it appeared that Las Vegas was the answer to his problems.

Sharing the difference between touring and performing in Las Vegas, Hagar insisted, “With the residency, you get a good night’s sleep. They give you the best rooms on the planet. Great food – Vegas has got the best restaurants in the world; they’re all in Las Vegas now. And it’s just so much easier.”

While some might enjoy the miles, change of scenery, and long nights, Hagar cherished the atmosphere surrounding Las Vegas. And according to the singer, it helped preserve his touring career. “It’s a dream come true. It’s extending my touring life. Otherwise, I don’t know if I’d go on tour again and do a major tour. I mean, I could go out and do a few shows here and there. But anyway, Vegas, yes. Residency. Thank you.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)