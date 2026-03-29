3 Country Stars and the Artists From Other Genres I’d Like to See Them Collaborate With

As country music continues to grow in popularity, artists from other genres are interested in trying their hand at it. The easiest way to do this is through collaboration. Many country artists are similarly genre-bending. The three country stars below could easily collaborate with someone of another genre. I’d love to see these artists team up with specific pop and rock stars.

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Ella Langley

Ella Langley is country’s current star. The genre’s fans and artists alike have been wowed by Langley’s songwriting voice and unique perspective. She’s racked up quite the list of famous friends and collaborators, but if there is one person we’d like to see this rising star join forces with, it’s Stevie Nicks.

Perhaps this is a long shot at this time in Langley’s career, but both artists’ gritty vocals would pair well, delivering a raw, real country crossover hit. Langley would likely tear through a Nicks cover, and I could see Nick loving Langley’s candor.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is a firecracker on stage. We’d love to see her collaborate with an artist whose stage presence is her equal. The first person that comes to mind for me is Bruno Mars. Mars is no stranger to inter-genre collaborations, having joined forces with K-pop stars and vocal divas. We could easily see the country star in the studio with Mars and can imagine the chart-topping song they would come up with.

Mars can really do it all, so I have no fear that he could make quick work of a country hit. Wilson is similarly adaptable. I could see her lean into an R&B style with ease. Though it might be a hard sell for some country fans, to me, this collaboration is not just a want, it’s a need.

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney and Tate McRae have performed together several times. They’ve certainly established the potential for a duet and now just need to follow through on that potential.

McRae previously collaborated with Morgan Wallen on his album I’m The Problem, so we know she can play well with country artists. Additionally, Moroney has endless crossover appeal, making her transition to pop, in some capacity, almost inevitable at this point. Both of these artists are primed for a cross-genre collaboration. Hopefully, it ends up being with one another.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)