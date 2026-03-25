3 Country Songs That Are Guaranteed to Turn Your Day Around

Country music isn’t always about turning your mood around. Often, country artists want to sit down in the dumps with you. But, if you’re not looking for commiseration, there are plenty of country songs powerful enough to pull you out of any slump. The three country songs below are optimistic, revelatory, and just plain fun. It’s impossible not to get happy by proxy while listening to these upbeat hits.

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[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1970s You Haven’t Heard in Years but Still Know Every Word To]

“Loving Life Again” by Ella Langley

This recent release from Ella Langley is breezy country pop perfection. This soon-to-be-hit is spring incarnate, bottling up the first warm weather day after a long winter. Thematically, this song is about taking a breath of fresh air, reminding yourself of the good times. When so much of the world can feel heavy, this song is the antidote for hardship.

“Just like that, I’m back to loving life again / Dreaming dreams about back home riding on the wind / When I close my eyes, I find some peace in the back of my mind,” she sings atop one of the most satisfying melodies in country’s recent history. Langley has yet another stunner on her hands with “Loving Life Again,” and we’re all the better for it.

“Days Go By” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s “Days Go By” is a powerful testament to not letting life slip by you. “Yeah, it’s all we’ve been given / So you better start livin’ right now,” Urban sings in this undisputed upper. It’s impossible not to feel a little more optimistic about things after hearing this country hit.

This song drips with 2004 musicality. Nowadays, it has a beautiful nostalgia that reminds listeners of simpler times, which ultimately helps Urban convey this message.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

I mean, what screams “turning your day around” better than Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”. In this country classic, Jackson plays the part of an overworked man in desperate need of escape. He may not be able to jet off somewhere, but he can pretend he’s somewhere warmer with a drink in his hand.

“It’s only half-past twelve, but I don’t care / It’s five o’clock somewhere,” the titular line of this song reads. This song’s commitment to taking a load off was so influential that it helped popularize the title phrase.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)