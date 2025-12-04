3 Covers From The Rolling Stones That Are Arguably Better Than the Original

The Rolling Stones aren’t the most cover-heavy band, but they have tried on their fair share of other musicians’ songs. From bluesy standards to cuts from their fellow Englishman, revisit three Rolling Stones covers below that are arguably better than the originals.

“I Wanna Be Your Man” – The Beatles

We hate to pit these bands against each other yet again, but we have to mention one of the most famous covers done by the Stones: The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Though we can’t say definitively that the Stones’ version is better, it certainly highlights the key differences between these two British Invasion staples.

The Beatles’ version was polished and pop-friendly. The Stones managed to take the same source material and rough it up a bit. Almost inherently, there is something more dangerous about their version. This cover is in perfect harmony with the band’s oppositional edge to the Beatles’ boy-next-door charm.

“Route 66” – Nat King Cole

The Stones made “Route 66” their own with their 1964 cover. While Nat King Cole’s earlier version was in keeping with his easy listening style, the Stones’ rendition saw them turn into a rockabilly band worthy of any honky tonk.

Like many of their peers, the Stones loved American blues, so it’s no surprise they decided to cover a song like this one. What was surprising to listeners at the time was how much they pulled off this style of music, despite not growing up near its source.

“Carol” – Chuck Berry

Speaking of the Stones’ Americanized influences, we couldn’t let this list go by without including a Chuck Berry cover. The Missouri-born musician was the boiling point for rock & roll. Naturally, the Stones had to pay their dues.

One of their best Berry covers is their rendition of “Carol.” This song features Berry’s titular opening riff and simple melody. The Stones stayed true to the original format of the song, not differing from Berry’s genius.

It’s impossible to escape Berry’s influence while listening to the Stones’ catalog. If you didn’t know any better, you’d be forgiven for thinking this song was an original from the English rockers.

(Photo by Joe Bangay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)