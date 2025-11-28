“Satisfaction Skank,” an Official Mashup of Classic Songs by The Rolling Stones and Fatboy Slim, to Be Released in December

In late 1999, popular British DJ, producer, and electronic artist Fatboy Slim began mashing up his 1998 hit “The Rockafeller Skank” and The Rolling Stones’ classic 1965 anthem “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” at his concerts. Not long after that, bootlegged recordings of the mashup, titled “Satisfaction Skank,” began circulating.

Now, an official version of “Satisfaction Skank” is scheduled to be released on December 11. The track can be pre-saved as a digital single, while a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl version is available for pre-order. The vinyl disc will be pressed on 140-gram red vinyl and will feature an etched logo on the B-side.

Fans can pre-order or pre-save the track by visiting SatisfactionSkank.com. The webpage features an animated version of the Stones’ tongue-and-lips logo with Fatboy Slim’s smiley face-and-crossbones affixed to the tongue.

You can check out a preview of “Satisfaction Skank” now at Southern Fried Records’ Bandcamp page.

“Satisfaction Skank” incorporates samples of Keith Richards’ famous “Satisfaction” guitar riff and some of Mick Jagger’s vocal lines from the tune into Fatboy Slim’s hard-driving dance tune.

To promote the upcoming single, a video featuring Fatboy Slim talking about the track has been posted on The Rolling Stones’ Instagram page. In the clip, the DJ/producer says about “Satisfaction Skank,” “Possibly one of my greatest mashups, the one that could never be released.”

We then see the comment “Never?” flash on the screen. That’s followed by a video clip of Fatboy Slim performing “Satisfaction Skank” in concert, along with the announcement: “Fatboy Slim & The Rolling Stones ‘Satisfaction Skank’ … Coming 11th December.”

More About “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “The Rockafeller Skank”

The Rolling Stones released “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” as a single in the U.S. in June 1965. It became the band’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100, spending four weeks at No. 1 in July of ’65. “Satisfaction” also appeared on the U.S. version of The Stones’ Out of Our Heads album, which was released in July 1965 as well.

In the U.K., “Satisfaction” was released as a single in August 1965 and topped that country’s singles chart for two weeks the following month. It was The Stones’ fourth No. 1 hit in their home country.

Fatboy Slim released “The Rockafeller Skank” as a single in June 1998. The song also appeared on his second studio album, You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, which was released four months later. The tune was Fatboy Slim’s breakthrough U.K. hit, reaching No. 6 on the singles tally.

“The Rockafeller Skank” includes a prominent sample of rapper Lord Finesse’s “Vinyl Dogs Vibe,” as well as samples of the guitar lines from Duane Eddy’s “Twistin’ ‘n’ Twangin’” and Brian Poole & The Tremeloes’ “Why Can’t You Love Me.”

Jagger is a fan of “The Rockafeller Skank.” In 2024, the Stones frontman shared a playlist of songs he listens to while at the gym on Apple Music, and it included the song.

