3 David Allan Coe Songs Every Outlaw Country Fan Should Know

David Allan Coe was a trailblazing force in the outlaw country scene. Though not every mainstream fan may know him, his influence is felt in every corner of country. To celebrate his legacy in the wake of his passing, revisit three of his trademark songs—all of which every outlaw country fan should know.

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“You Never Even Called Me By My Name“

We have to start with Coe’s most famous song, “You Never Even Called Me By My Name.” Written by Steve Goodman and John Prine, this track became Coe’s first top 10 hit. This song highlights the self-aware nature of outlaw country. Coe poked fun at country’s conventions with this track, all while growing as a star within the genre.

[RELATED: John Prine Refused Writer Credit on This David Allan Coe Classic Over Fears of Offending the Country Music Community]

“You don’t have to call me Waylon Jennings / And you don’t have to call me Charlie Pride / And you don’t have to call me Merle Haggard anymore / Even though you’re on my fighting’ side,” the lyrics read. This song is indicative of how outlaw country bucked country’s “rules” set by the Nashville scene. He touched on every hallmark of country music, attempting to dismantle them.

“The Ride“

Coe told a haunting outlaw story in “The Ride.” He claimed to have seen the ghost of Hank Williams, who gave him some much-needed advice about the country music industry. “He said, ‘Boy, can you make folks feel what you feel inside? / ‘Cause if you’re big star bound let me warn ya, it’s a long, hard ride,’” the lyrics read.

Again, this song pulls at the threads of the country music industry, with Coe playing the part of the outsider who can see it for what it is. Songs don’t get much more outlaw in sound and spirit than “The Ride.”

“Longhaired Redneck”

Lastly, all outlaw country fans must know Coe’s “Longhaired Redneck.” “Country deejays knows that I’m an outlaw / They’d never come to see me in this dive / Where bikers stare at cowboys who are laughing at the hippies / Who are praying they’ll get outta here alive,” the lyrics read. With this track, Coe firmly set himself apart from the mainstream country scene.

Throughout the track, Coe distanced himself from traditional stardom. “Hey, I don’t need some turkey telling me that I ain’t country / And sayin’ I ain’t worth the damned ol’ ticket that he bought,” he sings later in the song, standing proud as an outlaw against the powers that be.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)