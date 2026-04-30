The One Kacey Musgraves Lyric Her Grandma Didn’t Approve Of: “It’s Not My Grandma’s Favorite”

On Friday, Kacey Musgraves will release her newest album, Middle of Nowhere. Spending the last several weeks promoting the new album, the country singer decided to share a teaser with the song “Dry Spell.” And much like the title suggested, it centers on Musgraves having a difficult time finding companionship in the arms of a lover. Conveying those emotions into witty lyrics, Musgraves insisted that her grandmother was not a fan of the line about sitting on a washing machine.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those who haven’t seen the music video, “Dry Spell” brings the heat as Musgraves can’t go a single day without seeing something that reminds her of what she craves the most. “It’s been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days/And the last time, it wasn’t good anyway/I’m so lonely, lonely with a capital ‘H’/If you know what I mean, I’ve been sitting on the washing machine.”

While not directly saying it, fans and the singer’s grandmother knew exactly what she was implying. Speaking with Variety, she said, “I’ve never talked about self-pleasure before. So that’s a first for me: ‘Sitting on the washing machine.’ It’s not my grandma’s favorite line, but it’s mine, I guess.”

[RELATED: Both Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves Celebrate the End of April With Major Announcements]

Kacey Musgraves Keeping “Dry Spell” Music Video From Nana

Loving the playful nature of the video, Musgraves revealed that her grandmother has yet to see the music video. “She hasn’t seen the video yet. I don’t know if she’ll laugh. Actually, in the middle of filming the video, I got a text from my dad that Nana had to be rushed to the hospital: She had a really scary extreme high blood pressure incident. So I had to leave and I was on the call, crying, like, ‘If Nana lives, she’s gonna hate this video!’”

Thankfully, Musgraves got to see her grandmother once again as she fully recovered. But even now, the singer can’t help but laugh at the thought of Nana finally watching the video.

As for Musgraves, she explained how she got inspiration for the lyrics from listening to other people. “I feel like most people are trying to convince you how much they’ve got going on in that department, and I just wanted to let people know how little I had going on.”

Musgraves might not have much going on in the department of love, but when it comes to country music, she continues to push boundaries and say exactly what’s on her mind. And if “Dry Spell” is any indication, her honesty and humor will keep fans hooked. Now, her nana is a different story.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify )