3 David Bowie Songs That Were Written for His Real Muses

As with any musical artist, much of glam rock icon David Bowie‘s work was highly influenced by the relationships he had throughout his life. Here are three songs that were written for two of his real muses, Hermione Farthingale and Angela Bowie.

“Letter To Hermione”

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This was one of the songs that Bowie wrote about Farthingale, with whom he was in a relationship in 1968 and 1969. Farthingale was an English dancer, actress, and performer. This song was written as a direct letter to her.

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“That’s me in a maudlin or romantic mood,” Bowie told George Tremlett of this song. “I’d written her a letter, and then decided not to post it. ‘Letter To Hermione’ is what I wished I’d said. I was in love with her, and it took me months to get over it. She walked out on me, and I suppose that was what hurt as much as anything else, that feeling of rejection.”

“The Prettiest Star”

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This one was written for Bowie’s ex-wife, Angela, whom he was married to from 1970 to 1980. This served as a follow-up to his song “Space Oddity”. Bowie played this one for Angela when he proposed to her over the telephone in 1969.

“He was very sweet too. He played me his new song, ‘The Prettiest Star’, and told me it was written for me,” Angela Bowie shared in Backstage Passes. “And then he asked me to marry him, and I accepted.”

“An Occasional Dream”

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This song serves as a reflection on Bowie’s relationship with Farthingale. In 1969, Bowie shared that “An Occasional Dream” was “another reflection of Hermione, who [he] was very hung up about.” In this song, Bowie uses stunning details that paint a picture of their time together.

And we’d sleep, oh, so close

But not really close our eyes

‘Tween the sheets of summer

Bathed in blue

Gently weeping nights.

Following Bowie’s death in 2016, Farthingale told The Sun as reported by Daily Mail: “I’ve nothing bad to say about my time with Bowie. There are too many girlfriends coming out of the woodwork claiming a little bit of the limelight. I think this is a time for close family.”

Photo by: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images