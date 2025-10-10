3 Debut Albums From the 1970s That Are Easily the Greatest of All Time

From rising stars releasing their debut albums to familiar figures adding to their lengthy catalogue, the 1970s saw it all. Countless albums released during the decade are in conversation to be the greatest of all time, but we’ve covered that. However, what we haven’t covered is the greatest debut albums from the 1970s that are in the greatest-of-all-time conversation.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are our top three picks.

‘McCartney’ by Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney‘s 1970 debut self-titled solo album shook the core of the music world upon its release. McCartney was no longer part of the four-headed monster that dominated the culture of the 60s; now, he was a lone wolf hunting for his next big score. That score came in the form of his debut solo album, McCartney, as he showed the world that he could create phenomenal music without his ex-bandmates from The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr.

“The Lovely Linda”, “Junk”, and “Maybe I’m Amazed” are just three of the staple singles residing on McCartney’s debut solo album. Following its release, McCartney’s album, predictably, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Also, this was a solo album in every sense of the term, as Paul McCartney primarily played every instrument, sang every vocal, and produced every track on the album.

‘Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s entrance onto the classic rock scene of the 1970s is arguably the greatest of all time. And we say that given that their most notable hits all reside on their debut album. Luckily, they didn’t, but if the band decided to split after this one album, they still would have gone down as one of the greatest bands of the decade.

“Tuesday’s Gone”, “Gimme Three Steps”, “Simple Man”, and “Free Bird” are not just some of Skynyrd’s most legendary songs, but some of the most legendary songs in classic rock history. It’s wildly impressive to see a debut album feature such quality and legacy-defining singles. Upon its 1973 release, Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd, peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200.

‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N. J.’ by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen‘s 1973 debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N. J. was not an instantaneous hit. Rather, it was one of the debut albums from the 1970s that improved over time and continues to do so to this day. Regardless, Bruce Springsteen entered the scene with a set of songs that would later be deemed iconic in the public eye. Those songs include “Blinded By The Light”, “Growin’ Up”, “Spirit in the Night”, and “Lost in the Flood”.

Again, Springsteen did not hit a celebrity growth spurt with the release of this album. As a matter of fact, this album didn’t chart on the Billboard 200 until two years after its release. However, Springsteen’s debut album is like a fine wine; you have to let it breathe before tasting it. It’s been breathing for years, so we put it on this list.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images