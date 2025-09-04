3 1970s Classic Rock Albums That Are Easily the Greatest of All Time

The function of the album has changed drastically over the years, but these records from the 1970s remain the G.O.A.T. (or greatest of all time), even after streaming and viral hits have all but eliminated whole albums as the most popular method of music delivery. Indeed, the masses seemingly place more focus on singles now, as it is fairly difficult for an entire body of work to go viral.

Has the 21st century released some great albums? Of course. But even these contemporary records pale in comparison to these three albums from the 1970s that we believe are truly the G.O.A.T.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 Rumours is, without a doubt, one of the greatest albums of the 1970s and, more broadly, of all time. To this day, younger audiences still relish its quality, and it shows, as this album is currently at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.

In total, Rumours has spent a total of 647 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. As you probably already know or guessed, its peak position was at No. 1. Needless to say, Fleetwood Mac’s No. 1 album has remained a seminal body of work in music history. Hence, it would be foolish not to have it in the G.O.A.T. conversation.

“Led Zeppelin IV” by Led Zeppelin

To this day, Led Zeppelin‘s music is a premier vehicle for musical awakenings. No matter how old you are, you cannot escape the quality residing in their serene aggressiveness and calculated experimentation. They are one of the greatest bands of all time, and one of the many albums that helped them garner that title is the untitled album, typically known as Led Zeppelin IV.

Released in 1971, Led Zeppelin IV peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. By the mid-2000s, Led Zeppelin IV had spent roughly 287 weeks on the chart. Though outside of statistics, this album carries a weight that crushes any generation in the most pleasant of ways.

“The Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd

Closing out our list of the best 1970s classic rock albums is, unsurprisingly, a classic from Pink Floyd. Statistically speaking, The Dark Side of the Moon is the most successful album to ever grace the Billboard 200. As of April 2024, Pink Floyd‘s 1973 masterpiece had charted for an unfathomable total of 989 weeks. The Dark Side of the Moon has broken its own record on numerous occasions.

Other than numbers, The Dark Side of the Moon is one of the most important albums in the development of not just rock ‘n’ roll, but all popular music. Pink Floyd took considerable risks on this album, and as a result, it has remained a symbol of musical greatness and will likely forever be so.

