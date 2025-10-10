Whiskey Myers Agreed to Let Taylor Sheridan Use Their Music in ‘Yellowstone’ for One Simple Reason

In 2013, Taylor Sheridan found himself growing tired of acting and decided to turn his attention to screenwriting. Finding a love for words, the actor created the hit series Yellowstone. Spanning six years and five seasons, the show followed the Dutton family as they fought for control of the largest cattle ranch in Montana. Taking a deep dive into the world of being a cowboy, the show not only gained high praise but also allowed Sheridan a chance to shine a light on music groups like Whiskey Myers. Having appeared in the show, the group only took the gig to meet a certain Hollywood star.

For those who might need a refresher, Whiskey Myers appeared in season one of Yellowstone. Performing at a bar while Beth and Rip danced, the small cameo gained the band a great deal of recognition. Not long after, Whiskey Myers watched their album Mud take the No. 1 spot on the iTunes country chart.

Somewhat shocked by stardom, singer Cody Cannon admitted to Whiskey Riff, “We didn’t go into to it, though, thinking anything, man, honestly. We just thought we were gonna get to meet Kevin Costner.”

Did Whiskey Myers Get To Meet Kevin Costner?

Only wanting to meet Costner, Whiskey Myers considered accepting Sheridan’s offer a “good career move” for them. “It was a good career move, but we were just happy to be apart of it. It’s amazing that everybody kinda gravitated to it, it was just I guess the right moment, right show, right song, right band.”

As for their time with Costner, sadly, that moment never came. Apparently, the day the crew filmed the Whiskey Myers scene, the actor wasn’t there. “We were talking about it and we were like, let’s go do it, maybe we’ll get to meet Kevin… hey, he wasn’t even there, but it worked out really good.”

Still hoping to meet Costner eventually, Cannon saw the real prize being the new fans they gained. “It was pretty overwhelming, pretty life-changing. We never had the opportunity to have a platform to reach millions and millions of people at one time, you know? I mean, you have social media and stuff, but it’s just different to be on everybody’s TV at once.”

Even without Costner, Whiskey Myers walked away with something far greater – a breakout moment that turned a simple guest spot into a career-defining spark

