Bruce Springsteen Delays Release of ‘Nebraska ’82’ Box Set; Makes Archival 1981 Concert Performance Available on Nugs

Fans excited to check out Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska ’82 box set will have to wait a bit longer. The Boss has announced that the release of digital and physical versions of the expanded collection has been pushed back one week, from October 17 to October 24.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a note posted on Springsteen’s social media, the postponement is due “to delays in production.” The Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition’s release now will coincide with the theatrical premiere of the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1982, Bruce Springsteen Released an Album Partially Inspired by an Infamous Killer and Recorded in Isolation]

As previously reported, the Nebraska ’82 box set features a newly remastered version of Bruce’s stripped-down 1982 album Nebraska album; previously unreleased alternate electric versions of many songs that appeared on the record; other unheard outtakes and tracks from the sessions; and a newly recorded and filmed live performance of the entire album.

Springsteen’s live performance of Nebraska took place earlier in 2025 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Boss performed without an audience and was accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Larry Campbell and touring E Street Band keyboardist/accordionist Charlie Giordano.

Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition will be available as a four-CD/Blu-ray set, a four-LP/Blu-ray package, and digitally. It can be pre-ordered now.

About Springsteen’s New Archival Live Album

Meanwhile, an archival 1981 performance by Springsteen and the E Street Band has debuted on the nugs streaming service. The show was recorded on July 6 at Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the tour in support of Bruce’s 1980 album, The River.

The concert was part of a six-date run at the then-new venue, which closed to the public in 2015 and now is known as the Meadowlands Arena.

At the July 6, 1981, show, Springsteen and his band played a 27-song set that included plenty of his core classics, as well as a number of interesting covers. Among the latter were renditions of the Elvis Presley hit “Follow That Dream,” Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped,” Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” and the traditional Cajun tune “Jolé Blon.”

The encore featured a performance of “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” a song E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt had written for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The show ended with epic, almost-14-minute-long version of Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels’ “Detroit Medley.”

Three performances from the show, renditions of “Independence Day,” “Cadillac Ranch,” and “Racing in the Street,” were included on Springsteen’s Live 1975-1985 box set.

In addition to streaming the concert at nugs, Brendan Byrne Arena 1981 is available to purchase on CD and as a digital download.

(Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)