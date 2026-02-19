3 Duets From the 1980s That Every Fan of Country and Rock Should Know

Duets can be killer if they’re done with the right partner at the right time. Here are some duets from the 80s that we think are out of this world. From Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers to Bryan Adams and Tina Turner.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Islands In The Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Released in 1983, “Islands In The Stream” is still one of Parton and Rogers’ most iconic duets to date. Originally written with Marvin Gaye in mind by the Bee Gees, Parton was recruited to make it a duet. Rogers had attempted singing it on his own, but something didn’t quite fit.

Years later, Parton still speaks highly of the song. “You know how sometimes you get tired of singing something because it just becomes routine?” Parton questioned People. “I would always lighten up when that particular song was due in the setlist. It just always made everybody feel so good in the audience, and the audience always loved singing it. I never got tired of Kenny’s voice.”

“A Pair Of Old Sneakers” by George Jones and Tammy Wynette

Released in 1980, this song is so iconic given the context of Jones’ and Wynette’s relationship at the time. The former couple, who divorced after being married for about 6 years, decided to release an album called Together Again. “A Pair Of Old Sneakers”, which talks about two partners who get together after cheating in their previous relationships, was one of the songs on it. Honestly, the album was a pretty smart move, as it played into the public intrigue surrounding their relationship at the time.

“It’s Only Love” by Bryan Adams and Tina Turner

First appearing on Bryan Adams’ album Reckless in 1984, “It’s Only Love” would go on to win a Grammy in 1986 and chart in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. According to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Adams was a big Tina Turner fan before they ever got to work together. At the time of recording this duet, Bryan was a young 24, and Turner was in her 40s. Reckless would also go on to be the first Canadian album to sell a million copies.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns