Jack Osbourne Tearfully Recalls Ozzy’s Reaction to Final Concert During Conversation With Billy Corgan

Although deemed the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne was, at his core, a deeply emotional performer who never took the love of his fans for granted. When it came to those emotions, Ozzy often struggled with the negativity of not being good enough. It might sound almost absurd that Ozzy would question his own artistic abilities. Yet, according to his son, Jack Osbourne, he often considered his performance not good enough. That was until he took the stage one last time at the Back to the Beginning concert.

In July 2025, the entire music industry stopped to honor Ozzy when he joined forces with Black Sabbath for one last performance. Starting as nothing more than a dream to get the band back together, Sharon Osbourne tirelessly worked to make it a reality.

Speaking with Billy Corgan on The Magnificent Others podcast, Jack admitted that those negative thoughts were absent at his last concert. “Oh, he was so happy. It was the craziest thing. I ran into the dressing room, and I was like, ‘You did it!’”

Ozzy Osbourne Simply Enjoyed His Last Performance

Leading up to the concert, there was a great deal of concern surrounding Ozzy’s ability to perform. Although not able to stand, the legendary singer produced one last performance for the fans who carried his passion, legacy, and voice throughout the decades. Fighting back tears, Jack insisted, “he was so happy.”

As for Corgan, he heard similar stories about Ozzy and his struggles with negativity. Having spoken with Ross Halfin, Ozzy’s longtime photographer, in the past, he recalled, “Ross said to me after the final show in Birmingham [that] every gig that he ever shot your dad – going all the way back to the ’70s – your dad would be like, ‘I was terrible. I’m so embarrassed, I can’t believe these people are cheering for me.’”

But as Jack explained, Ozzy had a different outlook at the end. Corgan added, “he said the last gig was the only time he didn’t say that.”

For longtime fans of Ozzy’s journey, the story hits especially hard. After a career filled with triumph and self-criticism, the metal icon finally stepped offstage believing he had truly delivered.

