3 Early Barry Manilow Songs That Still Make Us Swoon Today

Few artists have had the career or the success that Barry Manilow has enjoyed. With a career that spans decades, these are three early songs from the 70s, which still make us swoon today.

“Mandy”

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By the time Manilow released “Mandy” in 1977, the song had already been recorded by Scott English, who wrote the song with Richard Kerr, and New Zealand artist Bunny Walters. But it’s Manilow’s version that is the most remembered. The song was first released by Manilow in 1974 on his sophomore Barry Manilow II record. It also appears on Manilow’s The Best Of Barry Manilow album.

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One of only three songs that Manilow did not write for Barry Manilow II, “Mandy” is a song about lost love. It says, “Oh Mandy well / You came and you gave without taking / But I sent you away / Oh, Mandy / Well, you kissed me and stopped me from shaking / And I need you today / Oh, Mandy.”

“I Write The Songs”

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One of Manilow’s biggest hits, “I Write The Songs” was written by Bruce Johnson. Before Manilow released “I Write The Songs”, it was released by Captain & Tenille. In 1975, the same year that Manilow released “I Write The Songs”, David Cassidy also released a version of the tune.

Manilow’s version appears on his Tryin’ To Get The Feeling project. “I Write The Songs” says, “I write the songs that make the whole world sing / I write the songs of love and special things / I write the songs that make the young girls cry / I write the songs, I write the songs.”

It’s a bit ironic that “I Write The Songs”, a song Manilow did not write, became such a hit for him. He recalls determining, albeit unsuccessfully, to only write his own songs.

“I had vowed that ‘Mandy’ was going to be the only outside song I’d ever record,” Manilow later says. “But for the very next album, Tryin’ To Get The Feeling, Clive [Davis] found what he considered to be another smash hit. The irony was that its title was ‘I Write The Songs’.”

“Can’t Smile Without You”

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Manilow’s “Can’t Smile Without You” first came out by David Martin. Martin wrote “Can’t Smile Without You” with Christian Arnold and Geoff Morrow. Out in 1977 on Manilow’s Even Now album, “Can’t Smile Without You” became a No. 1 single for Manilow.

“Can’t Smile Without You” says, “You see I feel sad when you’re sad / I feel glad when you’re glad / If you only knew what I’m going through / I just can’t smile without you.”

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