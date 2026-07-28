3 Rock Songs From 1998 That Every 90s Kid Can Still Sing Along to Today

In 1998, the music of the 1990s was coming to an end. Still, the late 1990s include some of the best rock songs that have ever been released, including these three songs. All out in 1998, it’s likely that every 90s kid can still sing along with them today.

“Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls

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The Goo Goo Dolls’ first No. 1 single, “Iris” is part of the band’s Dizzy Up The Girl record. It also appears on the soundtrack for City Of Angels, the blockbuster film starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan.

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Written by band member John Rzeznik, “Iris” says, “And I’d give up forever to touch you / ‘Cause I know that you feel me somehow / You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be / And I don’t wanna go home right now / And all I can taste is this moment / And all I can breathe is your life / When sooner or later it’s over / I just don’t wanna miss you tonight.”

Rzeznik wrote “Iris” specifically for the film, which is about an angel giving up eternal life to be with a woman he loves.

“Jumper” by Third Eye Blind

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A multi-platinum hit for “Third Eye Blind”, “Jumper” is the final single from the band’s eponymous debut record. Written by lead singer Stephan Jenkins, “Jumper” was written as a song to encourage more compassion and less bullying. The song was partially based on someone Jenkins once knew.

“‘Jumper’ is about a guy who jumped off the Coronado Bridge and killed himself,” Jenkins tells Billboard. “It’s kind of a noir-inspired story, and the point was if we have more understanding for each other, then we might give each other credit.”

“Jumper” says, “I wish you would step back from that ledge, my friend / You could cut ties with all the lies that you’ve been living in / And if you do not want to see me again / I would understand, I would understand.”

“Real World” by Matchbox 20

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On Matchbox 20’s freshman Yourself Or Someone Like You album is “Real World”. A Top 5 single, lead singer Rob Thomas is the only writer of “Real World”.

The inquisitive song says, “Straight up, what did you hope to learn about here? / If I was someone else would it all fall apart? / Strange, where were you when we started this gig? / I wish the real world would just stop hassling me / Do you? / Do you? / And me.”

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