3 Forgotten Rock Hits Even 90s Kids Don’t Remember

The 1990s are somehow more than 25 years in the past. The beginning of the decade is more than 30 years in the rearview mirror. That’s outrageous! Does the human memory even go that far back? Barely. Nevertheless, here below, we wanted to highlight three terrific songs from the hallowed decade that have somehow slipped through the cultural cracks. Indeed, these are three forgotten 1990s rock hits even 90s kids don’t remember.

“Jimmy Olsen’s Blues” by Spin Doctors from ‘Pocket Full Of Kryptonite’ (1991)

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In the early 1990s, alt-rock fans were quite familiar with the cozy clothing of Spin Doctors frontman Chris Barron. His snow hat and large sweaters, which were very visible in his band’s music videos on MTV, were the topic of much conversation. Indeed, Spin Doctors were popular for their tunes like “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes”. Their tracks are still played on radio stations today. But another hit from their 1991 breakout LP, Pocket Full Of Kryptonite, was “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues”. The Superman-themed track is fun, bouncy, and worth another listen.

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“Satellite” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1994)

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Today, Dave Matthews is remembered for songs like “Crash into Me” and “Crush”. But while mainstream music fans know the group for certain tracks, ardent DMB followers remember the full catalog. For whatever reason, their tune, “Satellite”, doesn’t quite get the love that other DMB songs receive since their 1990s breakout. But the composition displays incredible guitar work by Matthews, who just might be the most influential six-string player of the decade. It’s also simply a catchy song. We dare you to try and resist it on a re-listen.

“Everyday Sunshine” by Fishbone from ‘The Reality of My Surroundings’ (1991)

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Fishbone was one of the most influential bands of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt watched Fishbone perform in L.A. and took detailed notes, adopting as many tricks of the trade as they could. But while Fishbone was often thought of as an underground project, the ska-punk rock band did enjoy a crossover hit with the tune “Everyday Sunshine”. It’s one that rock fans should revisit often, along with much of the group’s inventive catalog.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images