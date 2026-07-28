Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1963

Any baby boomer out there who had access to a radio in 1963 definitely heard these four classic rock jams from that year. And even though many years have passed, you probably still remember them today. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen from ‘Surfin’ Bird’

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This bizarre little surf rock, proto-punk jam is still the stuff of legend today. Years before punk and even garage rock had their time in the sun, The Trashmen dished out an early example of what was to come with “Surfin’ Bird”. It’s a real earworm, one that listeners loved back in the day. “Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963.

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“Shut Down” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’

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“Shut Down” by The Beach Boys wasn’t as big of a hit as other songs from their early 1960s era, but it was still quite popular with hot rod rock fans. This car song is an ode to drag racing, Corvettes, and Dodge Darts. Written by Brian Wilson and Roger Christian, “Shut Down” peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in the UK.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’

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Well, there aren’t any words to remember when it comes to this surf rock tune. But I bet no matter your age, boomer or not, you know the melody of this iconic instrumental song. “Wipe Out” by The Surfaris might have been the band’s only hit, but what an incredible, genre-defining hit to be known for. This instrumental rock classic peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

“Donna The Prima Donna” by Dion from ‘Donna The Prima Donna’

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This rock and roll classic from 1963 is one that many a baby boomer might not know by name, but they’ll remember it within a few seconds of that opening. “Donna The Prima Donna” by Dion was a hefty hit on the charts, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 17 on the R&B chart.

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