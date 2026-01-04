3 Early Folk Rock Songs That Solidified the Subgenre as a Major Rock and Roll Force

In the 1960s and 1970s, the most popular rock and roll subgenre was, without a doubt, folk rock. Popularized by groups and artists such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and CSN, the genre was everywhere in the 1960s and 1970s. Like every sub-genre, its foundation is rooted in a handful of songs. That being said, here are three early folk rock songs that solidified the sub-genre as a major rock and roll force.

Videos by American Songwriter

“House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

To many fans, this is the greatest cover of the storied folk song, “House Of The Rising Sun”. In 1964, The Animals released their version of the single, which had previously been covered by Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, and Clarence Ashley. However, unlike the previous recordings, The Animals’ rendition became a widely popular hit.

Following its release, this iconic single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Consequently, folk rock became more prevalent in the 1960s. It was perpetuated by major hits such as “Like A Rolling Stone”, “For What It’s Worth”, and “The Sound Of Silence”.

“Walk Right In” by The Rooftop Singers

Not many people remember or have heard of The Rooftop Singers, but they played a quintessential role in the growth of folk rock. In 1963, the folk-inspired trio released the single “Walk Right In”. After the release of the single, the song went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This song sounds nothing like mid-60s Dylan, CSN, or CCR. However, it is an earlier example of how folk music had the ability to be infused into more upbeat and popular genres. If you know this song, you might not call it pure folk rock. Nonetheless, it was a critical song that showed the movement and progression of the sub-genre.

“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

Many credit the growth of folk rock purely to Dylan going electric in 1965. However, what people seem to forget is that Simon & Garfunkel released “The Sound Of Silence” a year earlier in 1964. Released on their debut album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., “The Sound Of Silence” is the song that put Simon & Garfunkel on the map. Thus, it is also one of the songs that put folk music on the map.

Following its release, “The Sound Of Silence” became an enormous hit. It peaked at No. 1 two years after its initial release. Frankly, in the history of folk rock, this very well might be the song that started the fire. Now you might push back and say it was “Like A Rolling Stone”, but we are sticking to our guns on this one.

Photo by Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images