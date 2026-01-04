3 Gorgeous Country Songs That Jamey Johnson Wrote for Other Artists

Jamey Johnson is the writer behind his own songs like “In Color”, “The Dollar”, and more. But he is also the writer of other songs, including these three tunes, which were recorded by someone else instead.

“Give It Away” by George Strait

One of George Strait’s many No. 1 hits is “Give It Away“. The song, out in 2006, is on Strait’s It Just Comes Natural record.

Johnson wrote “Give It Away” with Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon. The song is about a man who realizes his marriage is over for good when his wife starts giving away things that they accrued throughout their relationship.

“Give It Away” says, “That picture from our honeymoon / That night in Frisco Bay / Just give it away / She said, give it away / And that big four-poster king-size bed / Where so much love was made / Just give it away / She said, just give it away / Just give it away / There ain’t nothing in this house worth fighting over / Oh, and we’re both tired of fighting anyway / Just give it away.”

According to Songfacts, Strait broke a 20-year record held by Conway Twitty with “Give It Away”, which became Strait’s 41st No. 1 single. When the song hit the top of the charts, he broke Twitty’s record of the most No. 1 songs.

“Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins released “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” in 2005, on his Songs About Me album. Written by Dallas Davidson, Randy Houser, and Johnson, the song is a humorous tune about a woman’s posterior. The three reportedly had the idea while watching a young woman dance at a club.

“Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” says, “At that honky tonk badonkadonk / Keepin’ perfect rhythm, make ya wanna swing along / Got it goin’ on like Donkey Kong / And whoo-wee, shut my mouth, slap your grandma / There oughta be a law, get the Sheriff on the phone / Lord have mercy, how’d she even get them britches on / That honky tonk badonkadonk.”

“Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” might be comedic. But it still remains one of Adkins’ most successful singles of his career.

“Is It Still Cheating” by Mark Chesnutt

Johnson and Houser are the writers of “Is It Still Cheating”, along with Jerrod Niemann. The song is on Mark Chesnutt’s 2016 Tradition Lives album.

“Is It Still Cheating” is about a married couple, both involved in another relationship. The lyrics say, “Is it still cheating if both of us are lying? / It’s getting hard to tell cause I’m guilty as hell / But baby, so are you / And we’re still married / Does that word hold any meaning? / If you’re lying next to him / And she’s lying next to me / Is it still cheating?“

