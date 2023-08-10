Fleetwood Mac Share “Say You Love Me” Off ‘Rumours Live’

Fleetwood Mac is offering a taste of their upcoming live album. On Thursday (August 10), the iconic band shared “Say You Love Me” off RUMOURS LIVE, which was captured during their three-night stay at The Forum in Los Angeles in August 1977.

The excitement from the crowd can be heard the moment one presses play on the track, as fans loudly cheer as the piano notes kick in. The song written solely by Christine McVie also finds her on lead vocals, with whimsical supporting harmonies by bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The musicianship also stands out on this live recording, with bassist John McVie and drummer and tambourine player Mick Fleetwood shining alongside the singers.

“Say You Love Me” was the song that the band would typically open their shows with. It was inspired by the marriage between the McVies and reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 12 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Though “Love Me” was featured on Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album, by the time the band got to The Forum in 1977, their album Rumours was a runaway hit, sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for more than 30 weeks.

RUMOURS LIVE takes fans inside the opening night of their stay at The Forum. Across two LPs, fans hear a total of 18 songs, including additional hits “The Chain,” “Rihannon,” “Landslide” and “Go Your Own Way.” All of the songs were featured on either Fleetwood Mac or Rumours.

“Most of these live versions are more muscular, more ferocious, than the album recordings, driven by the powerhouse Fleetwood-John McVie rhythm section and Buckingham’s febrile guitar playing; and instead of a rote recital of the hits, the group stretches out in concert, as songs like ‘Rhiannon,’ ‘World Turning,’ and ‘I’m So Afraid’ blossom into exuberant tours de force onstage,” Fleetwood Mac historian Sam Graham describes in the liner notes of RUMOURS LIVE.

The album drops on September 8.

RUMOURS LIVE

2-LP Track Listing

LP One

Side One

1. “Say You Love Me”

2. “Monday Morning”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Rhiannon”

Side Two

1. “Oh Daddy”

2. “Never Going Back Again”

3. “Landslide”

4. “Over My Head”

5. “Gold Dust Woman”

LP Two

Side One

1. “You Make Loving Fun”

2. “I’m So Afraid”

3. “Go Your Own Way”

4. “World Turning”

Side Two

1. “Blue Letter”

2. “The Chain”

3. “Second Hand News”

4. “Songbird”

