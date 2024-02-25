American Idol’s Noah Peters Reveals the Message Chris Stapleton Shared With His Wife Before Her Tragic Death 

If you’re an avid Tiktok scroller (no judgment here), you’ve probably seen Noah Peters pop up on your FYP on occasion under the moniker “The Singing Barger”. You can probably guess what kind of content he makes. Peters often posts videos of him belting out songs while cutting his clients’ hair.

The content is entertaining, for sure, but one can’t deny that Peters has one hell of a voice. And it looks like he might finally get the recognition he deserves. Noah Peters’ American Idol audition is going to be a huge treat for fans on tonight’s episode of American Idol.

American Idol just started its 22nd season. Tonight’s February 25 episode will feature a second round of auditions with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The social media star performed a beautiful rendition of Rascal Flatts’ hit “I Won’t Let Go”. Shortly after, he was encouraged to give last season’s runner-up Colin Stough a quick trim on stage while singing Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos”.

How Chris Stapleton Helped Noah Peters Through a Tragic Time

Noah Peters is a 24-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee native who is notably the only barber in his current small town of Benton. Peters opened up his shop after some encouragement from his wife, Kailee Peters. Unfortunately, Kailee lost her battle with cancer only three months after she and Peters were wed.

Chris Stapleton is one of Peters’ favorite country singers, and the “Broken Halos” singer contacted the couple while Kailee was ill. He sent the couple autographs, merchandise, and a message.

Noah told WCYB that “he (Stapleton) said you can keep them, you can sell them, do whatever you want to do. She (Kailee) said no none of that’s going to happen. She said they’re going to go in your barbershop.”

The items Stapleton gifted Kailee now sit front and center in Peters’ barbershop.

“I know she’s watching and that’s why I keep going,” Peters added.

Peters has kept his head up, continuing to run his barber shop and Tiktok account. And judging by the pre-episode clip of Noah Peters’ American Idol audition, it looks like the judges are going to love what he can do. We’re rooting for you, Noah!

(Photos via @thesingingbarber on Instagram & Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

