Video of Eminem Beefing With 49ers Fans at Lions Game “Will Go Down in History,” Says Social Media

Let’s just say Eminem and 49ers fans probably won’t be burying the hatchet any time soon. Things got heated between the rapper and fans at the 49ers and Lions game.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a video making the rounds on social media, Eminem shot two birds to 49ers in the stands. The 49ers fans returned with middle fingers of their own. Obviously, there’s no love loss between them. As one person wrote on social media, “This will go down in history.”

One person wrote, “As if they never seen Eminem with both of his middle fingers looking up!”

Another person wrote, “Eminem needs to make this his next album cover….”

However, the 49ers fans would have the last laugh. Lions ultimately lost the conference title and their chance of playing in the Super Bowl. The 49ers made 17 points comeback, rallying in the fourth quarter. In particular, the Lions struggled to make two fourth-down attempts. The team was in field goal range for both, and the team ultimately lost by three points.

Eminem Supports the Lions

This year marks the 58th year that the Lions failed to make the Super Bowl. However, Eminem and other Lions fans continue to support the team. Eminem took to social media to celebrate the season.

“So proud of the Lions,” he posted on X. “Thanks for an amazing season! We’ll be back!”

However, Eminem’s post just garnered more heat from 49ers fans online. One person considered the chance of the Lions return to be a pipe dream.

“I’m sorry Em, but I have a feeling you guys won’t be back anytime soon. This was your one and only chance,” one person wrote on social media (via Newsweek).

Eminem has always been an avid supporter of the team, even saying he would sub-in for the game.

“Yo Dan, I’m reporting, I’m gonna report [in the] third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver, I’ll be the quarterback, the entire offensive line and the receiver, and I will throw it to myself and I will score a touchdown in the third quarter,” he said in an Instagram video

He continued, “Just give me a uniform, or at just least like a helmet. I already have a helmet, it’s not the one for football. It’s just a helmet. But yeah man, I’m here, bro. I’m gonna be there, I’m gonna be there that night, I will suit up and I will score us the winning touchdown.”

[Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]