3 Emotional Rock Lyrics From 1965 That You’ll Never Forget No Matter How Old You Are

In 1965, rock and roll seemed to evolve at warp speed. Bands were pushing the boundaries of the recording studio, acceptable song length, and lyrics. After all, rock music is just another protest music. It’s reactionary, and if parents hated it, then you knew you were onto something. And many rock classics endure because they are deeply emotional. They speak to the rage of youth culture and the instinct to make some kind of change. It’s one generation nudging the previous one on.

The rock songs on this list expressed emotion in different ways. Though they were aimed at the youngsters, I bet you’ll never forget the lyrics, no matter how old you are.

“Help!” by The Beatles

When I first heard “Help!” as a little kid, something happened to my very being. I felt it in every bone. John Lennon’s plea resonated with me. The sound of his voice, the distorted guitars—I was hooked. I knew immediately I would forever dedicate my life to music. Lennon said it’s a “cry for help.” He also said it arrived during his “fat Elvis” period. In hindsight, things seem comparatively easier in our youth. But as we age, our “independence seems to vanish in the haze.” I still feel every note of this glorious tune, even though it was released before I was born.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards wrote his greatest guitar riff in his sleep. As if the rock and roll gods were delivering an important message that only a Glimmer Twin was capable of handling. The “olds” were threatened by Mick Jagger’s protest. But youth anxiety over commercialization remains a timeless endeavor. Any youth in any decade feels a similar frustration. When Jagger sings about useless information on the radio, it reminds me of the attentional algorithms we endure daily in our social media feeds.

“I Need You” by The Kinks

One of my favorite things about rock music in the 1960s is how primal everything feels. There’s no need for poetry or metaphor here. “I need you.” Period. The track first appeared as a B-side to “Set Me Free”, and its crushing guitar riff is a combination of garage rock, proto-punk, and hard rock. Even after 60 years, Ray Davies’ carnal want hasn’t lost its edge. The intro guitar feedback is courtesy of Jimmy Page, but it’s Dave Davies who burns the unhinged guitar solo.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns